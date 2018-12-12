The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 12
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NCSU commits Joshua Harris, Savion Jackson in 1-on-1 drills
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals150 junior Henry Coleman settles into a national recruitment
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Ty Evans
• The Wolfpacker — QB Ty Evans breaks down why he flipped commitment
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football recruiting with Sammy Batten
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State swimmer Ryan Held, team USA set new world record in 4X100 relay
• Charlotte Observer — NC State adds highly rated quarterback Ty Evans to 2019 football class
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named ACC Rookie of the Week
• GoPack.com — Reenan Named ACC Wrestler of the Week for Second Time
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Ranked 24th in Final TopDrawerSoccer Poll
Next week’s show is shaping up to be an event! We’ll speak via phone with #QBU legend Roman Gabriel in the first segment, then speak with 1983 national champ @terrygannon83 in the second! You won’t want to miss it! Show starts at 7:00 at @AmedeosRaleigh! pic.twitter.com/O76JfRvv5b— The Chuck Amato Show (@ChuckAmatoShow) December 12, 2018
Here's what we've learned about Duke, State and UNC over the first month of the college hoops season, now updated with @ConorONeillWSJ's thoughts on Wake Forest: https://t.co/uKimw1VHnq— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) December 11, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with SEC favoritism and UCF's treatment, some important commissioners, presidents and ADs are ready to talk 8-team playoff.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 12, 2018
Here's @NicoleAuerbach's report. https://t.co/jk1JKnPY22
