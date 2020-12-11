The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Dec. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: NC State’s talent level
• The Wolfpacker — Individual report cards: NC State men’s basketball freshmen
• The Wolfpacker — Hoops Talk with Brian Geisinger: Early non-conference takeaways
• The Wolfpacker — What to watch pre-signing day for NC State football recruiting
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 71 – RTC Cup recap & alum Dustin Kawa
Tweets Of The Day
Good discussion here on NC State hoops — kicked around a few topics, including Devon Daniels as a playmaker, early observations on Cam Hayes, and the Manny Bates-DJ Funderburk frontcourt. https://t.co/daPXUWLDXm— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) December 10, 2020
NC State's next scheduled opponent - Dec. 16. Pack basketball went into a pause on Wednesday. https://t.co/y1FlNJAKJM— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 10, 2020
*PG WATCH* Freshman PG Cam Hayes with a solid start at NC State @PackMensBball @TheCamHayes #dimes #pgmentality https://t.co/6VJEmArU0b— DIMES (@Dimesbasketball) December 11, 2020
Alachua-Santa Fe gets the 59-51 overtime win over Eastside behind N.C. State-signee Ernest Ross’ 28 PTS, and Dontrell Jenkins’ 13!#RAWE 🌋@SFHS_Athletics @ThePrepZone @HSSportsFL @JakePerper @prephoopsfl @SourceHoops @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/ZXtSaWBsby— Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) December 11, 2020
Yale grad transfer Paul Atkinson told ESPN he plans to cut his list to five schools soon.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 10, 2020
Notre Dame, NC State, Iowa, Miami, Kansas, Cincinnati, Texas, Ohio St., Oklahoma St., Georgia have been in consistent contact.
Ivy Co-POY last season.
More here⬇️https://t.co/M3mTHFzZQX
I came to this country when I was fours years old, I never could have imagined what God had in stores. I know my grandparents are smiling down from heaven.. knowing that a great accomplishment came out of all of the prayers and sacrifices that they made. Truly blessed🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kRi39yRwUE— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) December 11, 2020
A true leader in the locker room and the community.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2020
Congrats @JBrissett12, our 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee.#WPMOY | #WPMOYChallenge
We’re honored to have @DangeRussWilson as our #WPMOY nominee, for his incredible work on and off the field.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 10, 2020
Tweet using #WPMOYChallenge + Wilson to help him win a contribution to a charity of his choice.
The Indiana Pacers could open this season without forward T.J. Warren, their top scorer from last season. Warren is week-to-week with a foot injury.https://t.co/HdRKTHVQvk— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2020
Derek Bermudez (3B, West Broward/Elite Squad) can flat out hit. Wears gaps out. It’s hard to imagine there being many hitters in the 22 class of his caliber. Here’s a long HR off an FSU commit recently. NC State commit and a good one. @DerekBermudez4 pic.twitter.com/S9uHmxLQfr— Prospect Connect Sports (@PrspCntSports) December 10, 2020
Video Of The Day
.@doubleD_2106 has been showing up BIG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hLZUQyw8zj— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 11, 2020
