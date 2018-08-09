The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 9
• The Wolfpacker — Tyrone Riley trying to find niche at right tackle
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 14 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — James Smith-Williams takes 'freak' tag in stride
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA announces sweeping changes to college basketball’s recruiting guidelines
• GoPack.com — Women's Soccer Exhibition Moved To Thursday At 10 a.m.
Philips Rivers is heading into his 15th @NFL Season.— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 8, 2018
Before that, he was an ACC Icon for @PackFootball #WaybackWednesday #WPN #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/gOyQBpeZ4Z
Deatherage has now hit in 11 of his last 13 games with @wmwhitecaps:— Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) August 9, 2018
➡️ 5 multi-hit games
➡️ 3 2B, HR, 8 RBI, 5 SB@NCStateBaseball #pack9 https://t.co/5oIrvlc2R9
NCAA declares that USA Basketball will be burdened with choosing which elite high school players can hire agents -- a responsibility USA Basketball neither agreed upon or wants. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/RKKzq7VVd9— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2018
I wrote words on today's NCAA news.https://t.co/hvDCBN6ZLy— Jesse McMillan (@NorcrossHoops) August 9, 2018
NCAA doubles down on status quo https://t.co/8c3D52PrJW— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 9, 2018
Check out this article on the awesome things @PackWrestle, @pat_popolizio, and staff are doing. There's no secret why they are having and seeing so much success in @ncaawrestling each year now. Is it March yet!?!? https://t.co/8geoSluDxg— Shaun Lally (@shaun1lally) August 7, 2018
