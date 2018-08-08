The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 8
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State is not panicking about the offensive line despite losses to the NFL
• Fayetteville Observer — Pirates racking up ‘Down East’ talent
• GoPack.com — Meet the Pack Day Set for Sunday at Carter-Finley
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Host UNC-Chapel Hill In Exhibition Match Wednesday
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 15 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark excited about future of NC State football ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Get Wolfpack Gear!
• The Wolfpacker — Justin Witt aims to win starting right tackle job
Tweets of the day
Bradley Chubb wins a starting job. https://t.co/iQHt9Tw8ps— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 7, 2018
Thanks to @Cheesecake For Taking Care Of Us Tonight!!!! These Dudes Can Eat!!! #1Pack1Goal— Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) August 8, 2018
P.S. we wanted a little Shade in Our Photo because we Cover Everything #TSA 😎 pic.twitter.com/T9aTIHyceN
Wolfpack Nation with the love (uncommitted) pic.twitter.com/NUe92cRAdR— Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 7, 2018
Jaylen Samuels could be the latest ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for the #Steelers. https://t.co/tewbQ3oa30 pic.twitter.com/XF9tHpDQuw— Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) August 7, 2018
2019 G Jahmius Ramsey (@newanimprovedJR) will transfer to Oak Hill (VA) for his senior season @OHACoachSmith @DrivenationEYBL #Loaded https://t.co/vpB0Ir2Wlw— Prep Circuit (@PrepCircuit) August 8, 2018
