The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
•The Wolfpacker — Dexter Wright looks to past to pave way for future
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 16 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Reggie Gallaspy poised to carry load for NC State fooball
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State football opens up preseason camp
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Class of 2018 at first NC State football practice
• Raleigh News & Observer — For his team, and his family, NC State running back Reggie Gallaspy hopes hard work pays off
• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Willis Casey
Tweets of the day
August 6, 2018
Expect Reggie Gallaspy’s name to be near the top of this list next year. The NC State running back knows it’s his time to step up .. https://t.co/dF9c5A6H8g pic.twitter.com/dMU52irBvE— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 7, 2018
Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football is HERE! @adamgorney previews each conference!#SEC: https://t.co/EQmO0HTpoE#B1G: https://t.co/jii5vgbInW#ACC: https://t.co/TYG08mBXLk#Big12: https://t.co/hYi2EYztQv#Pac12: https://t.co/JRBkSpUQyn— Rivals (@Rivals) August 5, 2018
Draft Guide: https://t.co/qfMwfhX3sL pic.twitter.com/PXHe8338u3
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook