The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Aug. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Joe Sculthorpe, James Smith-Williams have terrific battle
• The Wolfpacker — Fully healed Ricky Person Jr. could make huge difference
• The Wolfpacker — Healthy Emanuel McGirt could boost NC State’s offensive line
• The Wolfpacker — Senior Nick Farrar thrilled to be offered by NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Class of 2019 at the first preseason practice
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack Nation, your beer is here. Old Tuffy ,the NC State beverage, now in stores
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics unveils enhanced heat plan for 2019 football season
Tweets of the day
Hey y’all, thanks for making today so AMAZING! We can’t thank you enough for all of the pictures, kind words and shotgun videos. We’ve got a bunch of awesome stuff in store for this week and hope to see you at our events. @NCStateAlumni will be sharing that list tmrw #OldTuffy— New Belgium Raleigh (@newbelgium_rdu) August 6, 2019
The @newbelgium_rdu Old Tuffy beers are flowing at the release party and also are the 10-2 football win predictions from State fans pic.twitter.com/UPRkJKvrrU— SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) August 5, 2019
What difference does a healthy Ricky Person make?— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 5, 2019
Ten of his 18 explosive runs came in his two healthiest games, which were also NC State’s two best wins. https://t.co/PYjaODYEAG pic.twitter.com/1LQyyjnHES
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! pic.twitter.com/cpU8x0qX9Y— Nick Farrar (@NickFarrar15) August 5, 2019
FADE! Kelvin Harmon vs Josh Norman— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 4, 2019
Dwayne Haskins throws a nice fade ball. Josh Norman has good coverage and gets a hand up but Harmon is too strong, plucking it out of the air. Beautiful. Hope we can get used to this #Redskins pic.twitter.com/dBJGpC7xXJ
Enhanced heat plan in effect for 2019 🐺🐺🏈— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 5, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/i7EWkROsms pic.twitter.com/U95qHC65DJ
1️⃣7️⃣ days until the pack is runnin' 🐺#GoPack pic.twitter.com/O7rotU0Ful— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 5, 2019
We’re in the endgame now… https://t.co/rfm2ynR7hn— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) August 6, 2019
Let's hang out on Sunday afternoon, #WPN https://t.co/TTBeElAj07— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 6, 2019
📢 Junior Wolfpack Club members, we've got a treat for you!— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) August 6, 2019
▪️ Early access to Meet The Pack Day
▪️ Free Howling Cow ice cream
Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rZF9C6s1IE
Video of the day
(This video was supposed to go out first)— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) August 5, 2019
NC State WR commit Nate McCollum at Dutchtown HS (@nate_mccollum) @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/BXPGjy3O7F
More of NC State commit Nate McCollum (@nate_mccollum). Also committed to play baseball for the Wolfpack @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/ejpeg0vqrK— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) August 5, 2019
——
