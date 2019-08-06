News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Aug. 6

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Joe Sculthorpe, James Smith-Williams have terrific battle

• The Wolfpacker — Fully healed Ricky Person Jr. could make huge difference

• The Wolfpacker — Healthy Emanuel McGirt could boost NC State’s offensive line

• The Wolfpacker — Senior Nick Farrar thrilled to be offered by NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Class of 2019 at the first preseason practice

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack Nation, your beer is here. Old Tuffy ,the NC State beverage, now in stores

• GoPack.com — NC State athletics unveils enhanced heat plan for 2019 football season

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

