The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• Colts.com — Colts Training Camp Wire Up: Running Back Nyheim Hines
• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams Looking to Step Up in Starting Role
• GoPack.com — #PackCamp: On Day 3, There are Pads
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Class of 2018 at first NC State football practice
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Kevin Patrick Q&A ($)
Tweets of the day
‘There’s going to be a time when all your guys are gone, and you’re still going to be playing.’ Philip Rivers talks to @AlbertBreer about longevity—and why, unlike Brady and Brees, he’s not planning to play into his mid-40s:https://t.co/7SmeVsKBCz pic.twitter.com/TjVLqCoCZd— The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 6, 2018
Just 19 days until college football is back! No. 19 on our PFF ELO College Preseason Power Rankings – the NC State Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/Z14Km2UUAp— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 6, 2018
TFW you wake up knowing it's game week 😃 pic.twitter.com/NjvvtgkhHZ— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 6, 2018
When the kiddies get hungry today, bring 'em to Amedeo's for Kids Night. Kids eat free w/ the purchase of an adult entree. #Raleigh #Cary pic.twitter.com/BoyUp6uHaj— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) August 6, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook