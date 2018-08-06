Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 08:31:12 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• Colts.com — Colts Training Camp Wire Up: Running Back Nyheim Hines

• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams Looking to Step Up in Starting Role

• GoPack.com — #PackCamp: On Day 3, There are Pads

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Class of 2018 at first NC State football practice

• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Kevin Patrick Q&A ($)

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}