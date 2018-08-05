The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5
• Sporting News: Jim Irsay says Colts wouldn’t trade backup QB Jacoby Brissett for a 1st-round pick
• Chicgao Tribune: Carlos Rodon keeps dealing as White Sox top Rays 2-1 with run in ninth inning
• Raleigh News & Observer: Experience NC State's first football practice of the season
• Raleigh News & Observer: As football practice begins across the ACC, the league has never been stronger, top to bottom
• GoPack.com: A look at #Packcamp
• Chargers Wire: Ex-Chargers QB Dan Fouts on Philip Rivers: 'A Hall of Famer'
Congrats to @Gbradbury_11 & @jacsw3 for being named the Co-Recipients of our IRON WOLF AWARD. They truly attacked the offseason program & saw phenomenal gains in the weightroom & on the field. Since arriving on campus as freshmen their development is obvious. #1Pack1Goal #HTT pic.twitter.com/yxr5XZY1CC— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) August 5, 2018
Congrats to @Stephlouis12 for being named our Offseason Offensive ALPHA WOLF award recipient & Germaine Pratt for being named our Defensive Award recipient. These 2 young men did a great job of leading, serving & upholding our WOLFPACK STANDARDS. #1Pack1Goal #HTT #BodyByThunder pic.twitter.com/INJoXwdpzx— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) August 5, 2018
Man, Carlos Rodon has been dynamite over his last five starts: 34.2IP, 18H, 6ER (1.56 ERA), 31K, 17 BB. #WhiteSox— Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) August 5, 2018
I will be announcing my top 10 schools with @TiptonEdits on Monday August 6, 2018! 🙏🏾👀 #3DEEP— Patrick Williams (@patricklw4) August 4, 2018
Good news ... the flash sale has been extended to Sunday. Get all the details here on how you can get 50 percent off your annual subscription plus a free digital edition of The Wolfpacker football preview magazine: https://t.co/ceM976N4My pic.twitter.com/lGv7sx6StT— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 4, 2018
Cornerbacks coach George Barlow https://t.co/Kpj3SuGa52— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 4, 2018
