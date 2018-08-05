Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 07:27:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• Sporting News: Jim Irsay says Colts wouldn’t trade backup QB Jacoby Brissett for a 1st-round pick

• Chicgao Tribune: Carlos Rodon keeps dealing as White Sox top Rays 2-1 with run in ninth inning

• Raleigh News & Observer: Experience NC State's first football practice of the season

• Raleigh News & Observer: As football practice begins across the ACC, the league has never been stronger, top to bottom

• GoPack.com: A look at #Packcamp

• Chargers Wire: Ex-Chargers QB Dan Fouts on Philip Rivers: 'A Hall of Famer'

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}