The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State likely to use committee approach in run game
• Raleigh News & Observer — How sophomore Ricky Person can provide a quick fix to NC State’s running game
• Fayetteville Observer — Payton Wilson ready to roll for Wolfpack practice
• Cincinnati Enquirer — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt has chance to make early impact as rookie
• Stock Risers — Mark Williams is down to seven schools, schedules three official visits
Tweets of the day
Blessed!!🙏🏾 #Top7 pic.twitter.com/u8tB7nbL7M— Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) August 3, 2019
Lorenzo Brown played for the Raptors last season. He'll head overseas to continue his career: https://t.co/yLRcr5sZmr— Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) August 3, 2019
Rookie LB Germaine Pratt's pick six was arguably the highlight of the Bengals' "Family Dey" practice. Pratt on his first week of camp: "I just want to keep getting better each and every day and just show that I belong and be ready when my number is... https://t.co/DxzPXECDWV— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 3, 2019
I will announce my Top 5 schools Sunday night at 7!! 👀— Henry Coleman III (@hencoleman3) August 2, 2019
RH reliever Tim Naughton promoted to his third level as he moves to AA Bowie today. We'll see if its temporary or not, but he's gone 3-3, 2.93 ERA with 22 SVs & 67 strikeouts over 43 IP between Delmarva & Frederick. FB 94-96. Pretty good pick in round 34, 2017 out of NC State.— Steve Melewski (@masnSteve) August 3, 2019
This dime has been presented by @TheNyNy7. 😮#ColtsCamp— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 4, 2019
The Patriots have had two rookie receivers stand out so far -- one obvious, one not-so-obvious. @McKennAnalysis weighs in on what he's been seeing at training camp. pic.twitter.com/TNz7b73tXi— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 3, 2019
Weekend work.#PackCamp 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/QWsxDXAU59— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2019
About to head out to Practice ✌🏽, but first a look back at Practice 👆🏽#PackCamp 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/0EeJMwwaFH— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2019
Cases are rolling!! Where will you get your #OldTuffy @ABC11_WTVD @newsobserver @NCStateBaseball @PackFootball @NCState @WRAL @WRAL @PackAthletics @TheWolfpacker @wolfpackclub @wolfpack pic.twitter.com/HaM3LzYKm4— phil bayes (@pbayes4) August 3, 2019
Video of the day
Take it to the 🏠, rookie!@GermainePratt7 with the PICK 6! #NewDEY pic.twitter.com/QWuEKCNfw0— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 3, 2019
