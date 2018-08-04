Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State football wrap up first practice of 2018

The Wolfpacker — Premium observations from NC State football's first practice ($)

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dave Huxtable Q&A ($)

Raleigh News & Observer — As football practice begins across ACC, league has never been stronger, top to bottom

Raleigh News & Observer — Transfer tight end Cary Angeline has to sit out NC State’s first three games

Raleigh News & Observer — Old faces and new faces get a chance to shine at NC State’s first football practice

Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State football: Four storylines to watch in fall camp

GoPack.com — Pack Opens 2018 Fall Camp

GoPack.com — Maize and Nelson Sign Professional Contracts with Spanish Clubs

GoPack.com — Pickrell, Evans Tabbed Preseason All-ACC

GoPack.com — Women's Soccer Preseason Training - Week One Recap

Tweets of the day

——

