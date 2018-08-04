The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 4
The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State football wrap up first practice of 2018
The Wolfpacker — Premium observations from NC State football's first practice ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dave Huxtable Q&A ($)
Raleigh News & Observer — As football practice begins across ACC, league has never been stronger, top to bottom
Raleigh News & Observer — Transfer tight end Cary Angeline has to sit out NC State’s first three games
Raleigh News & Observer — Old faces and new faces get a chance to shine at NC State’s first football practice
Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State football: Four storylines to watch in fall camp
GoPack.com — Pack Opens 2018 Fall Camp
GoPack.com — Maize and Nelson Sign Professional Contracts with Spanish Clubs
GoPack.com — Pickrell, Evans Tabbed Preseason All-ACC
GoPack.com — Women's Soccer Preseason Training - Week One Recap
Ryan Finley a popular interview after first practice of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/F0ks7OhaVB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 3, 2018
Dreams 2 Reality....personally want to thank every school that took their time to offer me 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJzLzBA4g8— Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 3, 2018
A True AAU Champion in the Carolinas is Needed— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) August 4, 2018
Grades and rankings for 150 NFL prospects from the ACC. Five defensive linemen are at the top of the list and four wear Clemson Tiger uniforms https://t.co/c5fKauNRXi pic.twitter.com/5dZpdB5RUs— Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) August 4, 2018
Leaving First Practice Like.... pic.twitter.com/80wIqSj1lR— Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (@TheBus25) August 3, 2018
