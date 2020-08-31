TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 31

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 31
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 31.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack opponent: Duke
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Terquavion Smith highlights Pack prospects on loaded Team CP3
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Can freshman WR Porter Rooks make an impact for N.C. State this season? @TheWolfpacker takes a crack at projecting how the Wolfpack's offensive depth chart will look: https://t.co/R3iVVqmF7F pic.twitter.com/vjoccOrmu0— Rivals (@Rivals) August 30, 2020
N.C. State's CJ Riley missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, but returns this fall hoping to build upon his promising sophomore year pic.twitter.com/RjnfVQSJAK— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) August 30, 2020
Checks early boxscores: Yep, @treavturner opened with a leadoff single for the @nationals. That's 15 consecutive games with a hit, second longest for a former @NCStateBaseball player in the MLB and one away from Jimmy Brown's record. #TreaOnATear pic.twitter.com/r9x3IVNK3Q— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) August 30, 2020
With his 15-game hitting streak, Trea Turner is your #Dunkin Player of the Game!— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 30, 2020
Brought to you by @dunkindonuts. pic.twitter.com/vQXYiBGWft
3 hits in 3 straight games, all as leadoff batter, Nats/Expos history:— Doug Kern (@dakern74) August 30, 2020
Trea Turner, Fri-Sun
Peter Bergeron, Jul 5-7 2001
Rondell White, Aug 13-14 1999
Tim Raines, Jun 13-15 1982
Trea Turner got 11 hits in this weekend's series at Fenway Park.— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 30, 2020
That's tied for the most hits by a player in a 3-game series at Fenway Park, with:
1984 Wade Boggs (BOS)
1926 Ira Flagstead (BOS)
1924 Sam Rice (Senators -- visitor, from Washington team like Turner!!)
Nick Gwiazdowski doesn’t get to wrestle stateside often, but he looked damn good in a 10-0 first-period tech fall at @WUG_Wrestling. Impressive performance over a fellow former NCAA champ.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) August 31, 2020
Gantt falls 8-4 in his match. @PackWrestle 2x NCAA champ Nick Gwiazdowski coming up headlining @WUG_Wrestling now.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) August 31, 2020
Lily Crooper, MB for Elevation 17-1 and Lebanon High School has committed to NC State University in the Class of 2022! #ElevationFamily pic.twitter.com/5HXTaNEmb4— Elevation (@ElevationVBC) August 30, 2020
Video Of The Day
Trea Turner's 11 hits vs. BOS this weekend are the most by a player in a 3-geame series in #Nats history.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/goEVXHHk0C— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 30, 2020
——
