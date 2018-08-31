Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 09:48:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 31

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Damien Darden poised to take advantage

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football countdown to kickoff: Top 25, No. 1

• The Wolfpacker — Ibrahim Kante ready to show what he can do

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren cryptic on whether full slate of players available for opener

• The Wolfpacker — Terrell Dawkins felt right at NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting James Madison

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Greg Madia

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s a look at five of NC State’s most memorable season-opening football games

• GoPack.com — #14 Wolfpack Hosts Presbyterian Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Looks to Build on Solid Opening Weekend in First Road Trip

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Set For Matches At Penn, Princeton This Weekend

• DukesOfJMU.com — Dukes Won't Back Down

Tweets of the day

——

