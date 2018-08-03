The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 3
The Wolfpacker — Coach: Terrell Dawkins keeps getting better ($)
The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive end Terrell Dawkins ($)
The Wolfpacker — NC State football keeps in-state roll with commit from DE Terrell Dawkins
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Des Kitchings Q&A ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Five position battles to watch
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Five storylines for preseason camp
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: George Barlow Q&A ($)
Statesville Record & Landmark — NC State hires former Alexander Central star pitcher
In case you missed it, it's a great time to subscribe to The Wolfpacker and we have a flash sale going. One year subscription at for half-price and free digital edition of The Wolfpacker football preview mag (over 160 pages). Details can be found here: https://t.co/ceM976N4My pic.twitter.com/otRPn7APRN— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 3, 2018
In the preseason coaches' poll, the Pack is 36th overall. Opponents who make the top 50 include No. 2 Clemson, No. 19 Florida State, No. 20 West Virginia, No. 35 Boston College and No. 48 Louisville.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
For this #THROWbackThursday, we turn to this THROW *to* @PackFootball QB Ryan Finley.— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 2, 2018
(We'll see ourselves out) pic.twitter.com/QqYFjpchVy
Johan Santana and newest Timberwolf C.J. Williams (ep. 164) https://t.co/4wyrCFPt2b pic.twitter.com/nOnXxFwNMG— 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) August 3, 2018
Gon paint it huh pic.twitter.com/CEsziJEvY8— Carter-Finley Team (@CarterFinley8) August 2, 2018
#PackPro Jack Conley homered ✌️ today in a 6-1 win for the GCL Phillies 💯✅ pic.twitter.com/3LC2OjAlZx— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) August 3, 2018
Welcome to camp.#1Pack1Goal #PackCamp pic.twitter.com/QoxLhUG4og— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2018
