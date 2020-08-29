 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 29
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 29

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, Aug. 29.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — Boo Corrigan gives update following athletics pause

• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Marquise Brunson visits NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics share message of #PackUnited

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Best-case scenario for NC State’s schedule

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linemen highlight PFF preseason All-ACC team

• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina’s top football prospects for 2021: 21-30

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

