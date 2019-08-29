The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: New names step up on the line
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 1
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Quarterback Matthew McKay ready to take over offensive reins
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Former ECU and NFL linebacker Robert Jones
• Raleigh News & Observer — Key figures in college basketball scandal were Orlando Early’s guests at NC State games
• Raleigh News & Observer — Previewing NC State football’s game against ECU
• Raleigh News & Observer — In a year of lowered expectations, could NC State be ACC’s biggest surprise?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Does your cable company carry the ACC Network? What you need to know
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State football preview: Wolfpack fielding young squad
• Greensboro News-Record — New ACC Network leaning on campus-built broadcast facilities
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• GoPack.com — NC State Opens Season at Home Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Summin' Up Summer: Women's Tennis
• Technician — Three-pronged rushing attack ready to lead Wolfpack offense
• Technician — Matt McKay seizes starting quarterback role
• Technician — Our annual Pack football predictions
• Technician — Manageable schedule to test young Wolfpack lineup
• Technician — Murchison’s journey to NC State, leading defense
• Technician — Pack football begins 2019 season against ECU
• Technician — This week in sports: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Tweets of the day
#PackProshttps://t.co/oTHavfbLtp— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 28, 2019
@NickFarrar15 Just want to say thank you for your support and giving back. We wish you tremendous success this season and for NC State. All the best https://t.co/moowYWep6l— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) August 29, 2019
Red Panda. ‘Nuff said. https://t.co/jpxYAyS8Tl— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 29, 2019
Renovations have started on NC State’s iconic bell tower. Soon, real bells will ring. https://t.co/lxXCQ9awhl— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) August 29, 2019
Video of the day
