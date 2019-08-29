News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 29

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: New names step up on the line

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 1

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting East Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — Quarterback Matthew McKay ready to take over offensive reins

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Former ECU and NFL linebacker Robert Jones

• Raleigh News & Observer — Key figures in college basketball scandal were Orlando Early’s guests at NC State games

• Raleigh News & Observer — Previewing NC State football’s game against ECU

• Raleigh News & Observer — In a year of lowered expectations, could NC State be ACC’s biggest surprise?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Does your cable company carry the ACC Network? What you need to know

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State football preview: Wolfpack fielding young squad

• Greensboro News-Record — New ACC Network leaning on campus-built broadcast facilities

• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook

• GoPack.com — NC State Opens Season at Home Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — Summin' Up Summer: Women's Tennis

• Technician — Three-pronged rushing attack ready to lead Wolfpack offense

• Technician — Matt McKay seizes starting quarterback role

• Technician — Our annual Pack football predictions

• Technician — Manageable schedule to test young Wolfpack lineup

• Technician — Murchison’s journey to NC State, leading defense

• Technician — Pack football begins 2019 season against ECU

• Technician — This week in sports: Aug. 29-Sept. 4


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

