The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 2
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25, No. 3
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football roundtable: Who will lead NC State in sacks?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football roundtable: Who will lead the Pack in tackles?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football roundtable: Who will lead in catches and receiving yards?
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 2
• Raleigh News & Observer — James Madison at NC State: 10 things to know about the Dukes
• Fayetteville Observer — Tuned in: ACC looks for boost with 2019 launch of TV channel
• Greensboro News-Record — College football 2018: N.C. State preview
• Technician — ACC preseason power rankings
• Technician — Breaking down the Wolfpack offense
• GoPack.com — Game Day Enhancements for the 2018 Football Season
• GoPack.com — Saturday Serves as Annual Red & White for Life Game
• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Cullen Jones
• GoPack.com — Rankin Named ACC Player Of The Week
Tweets of the day
Centennial Authority authorizes spending up to $2.4 million on a 3D projection system for PNC Arena, and up to $930,000 on a theatrical lighting system. Won't be ready for Hurricanes, NC State openers but could be operational in December.— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) August 28, 2018
#RivalsRankingsWeek: Full #Rivals250 released later today!— Rivals (@Rivals) August 29, 2018
New & Updated 2020 #Rivals100 is LIVE!@rivalsmike introduces the 4 new 5-stars: https://t.co/ByXiI30kVm
Mind of Mike on the 2020 Movers & Shakers: https://t.co/t62r3Zu4Sl
FULL RANKING: https://t.co/1VGbLcV0eb pic.twitter.com/Xb70UM7s6V
Saturday is a homecoming for JMU's Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp, who were each once recruited by N.C. State.— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 29, 2018
Why it didn't work between the running backs and their local school - https://t.co/1LwXothJWT
ACC Preview— Rivals (@Rivals) August 29, 2018
Breakout player of the year, surprise team, MVP, top freshman and more, as @RivalsMike makes his bold #ACC predictions: https://t.co/zZvEFPSeaq pic.twitter.com/eugS4ZatQY
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook