TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 28

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Marquise Brunson visits NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics share message of #PackUnited
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Best-case scenario for NC State’s schedule
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linemen highlight PFF preseason All-ACC team
• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina’s top football prospects for 2021: 21-30
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Sources: November 25th and December 4th have emerged as the two likeliest start dates to begin the 20-21 college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 27, 2020
I’ve decided to move my decision back to September 4th‼️ #AGTG🙏🏾— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) August 27, 2020
So excited to have earned an offer from NC State!! Huge thank you to @coachmolinari and @CoachGoebbel for taking the time to speak with me today. Go Pack!! 🐺🔴#1Pack1Goal#WPN#GoPack @DanOrnerKicking #DOKP@MarvinRidgeFB pic.twitter.com/Rc7sMYLTL7— Caden Noonkester (@BNooner21) August 28, 2020
Congratulations to 2023 RHP Chris Zupito (@UDROYALS) on his commitment to @NCStateBaseball. #pack9 @pbrpennsylvania @PGordonPBR @JDHanley10 pic.twitter.com/4m37iTbvSc— M24 Canes (@M24Canes) August 26, 2020
Congrats to Brant Whitaker who will continue his academic and wrestling career at NC State. pic.twitter.com/6zyTmYa6Jd— Missouri Wrestling (@missouriwrestle) August 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from @WolfpackWes and NC State!#gopack pic.twitter.com/1X4HibYcYy— Lety💖 (@Lety_vas23) August 27, 2020
Bills released K Stephen Hauschka and P Lachlan Edwards.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020
The Colts are in a team meeting, and all players and coaches are registering to vote right now as part of that meeting. Coach Frank Reich met with the team's leadership council last night to set all this up.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 27, 2020
I'm told Jacoby Brissett was a leading voice in doing it.
Next possible date fans could be in the building at Heinz Field for the Steelers would be October 11 against Philadelphia with Pitt’s next possible day coming on October 3 against NC State.— Matt Michelone (@MattMichelone) August 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook