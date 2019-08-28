The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Former ECU and NFL linebacker Robert Jones
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly offense notebook: Former four-stars get chance on offensive line
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State's depth chart
• Raleigh News & Observer — Fourteen years later, East Carolina football starts at the bottom, again
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s offensive line wants to ‘raise the bar’ under its ‘fiery’ new coach
• GoPack.com — NC State Cross Country Squads Featured in Preseason National Top 15
• GoPack.com — Beyond the Game Plan: Kevin Patrick
• Technician — Wolfpack defense set to stifle ECU for second year in a row
• Technician — New offense gets trial by fire against East Carolina
• Technician — Shoes to fill for NC State football heading into 2019 season
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Ride NC State, take the Oregon points
Tweets of the day
My #sources tell me NC State will price alcohol as follows:— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) August 27, 2019
-Miller Light, Coors Light, Bud Light: $8
-Truly: $8 (flavor/s unconfirmed)
-Trophy’s Cloud Surfer (!!!): $9
-Old Tuffy: $9
Folks complaining about beer prices at Carter-Finley either...— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) August 28, 2019
1) Never go to sporting events at other venues that sell beer.
2) Were always going back to their tailgates at halftime to drink their own beer regardless.
3) Just like to complain.
Only ACC receivers returning with 50+ catches, 600+ yards, 5+ TDs last year…— David! (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 27, 2019
Tee Higgins
Damon Hazelton
Emeka Emezie
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook