The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 28

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Former ECU and NFL linebacker Robert Jones

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly offense notebook: Former four-stars get chance on offensive line

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State's depth chart

• Raleigh News & Observer — Fourteen years later, East Carolina football starts at the bottom, again

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s offensive line wants to ‘raise the bar’ under its ‘fiery’ new coach

• GoPack.com — NC State Cross Country Squads Featured in Preseason National Top 15

• GoPack.com — Beyond the Game Plan: Kevin Patrick

• Technician — Wolfpack defense set to stifle ECU for second year in a row

• Technician — New offense gets trial by fire against East Carolina

• Technician — Shoes to fill for NC State football heading into 2019 season

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Ride NC State, take the Oregon points


Video of the day

