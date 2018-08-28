The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State football ready for game week
• The Wolfpacker — The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 2
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25, No. 4
• The Wolfpacker — Examining NC State football's depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football depth chart
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s football depth chart has changed since spring practice
• Raleigh News & Observer — The opener will be a homecoming for James Madison running back Marcus Marshall
• Technician — Wolfpack triumphs over No. 4 Akron
• Technician — Doeren on James Madison, injuries, program direction
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Colleges profiting off sports should give players a cut
• Technician — Pack needs experienced defensive players to set tone in opener
Tweets of the day
Excited to announce an offer from Coach Keatts and NC State! #gopack pic.twitter.com/rzGOzpyV6K— Carson Mccorkle (@carson_m2433) August 28, 2018
Tonight marked @Carlos_Rodon55’s 9th consecutive start of 6.0-plus IP with 3 runs or less & 5 hits or less. It is the longest such streak by a Sox pitcher since at least 1908.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 28, 2018
The only other pitcher this year with a matching or longer streak is Justin Verlander (13 straight). pic.twitter.com/7Y2GxdSedw
An expansive, deep dive into James Madison's football program and how it has become the FCS power that it is today.— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 27, 2018
Mike Houston provided the building blocks, then everyone else joined in - https://t.co/xvRkXkPYJZ
👀🐺🏈 #GoPack https://t.co/ff3cddKyCW— Pack Creative (@pack_creative) August 27, 2018
2019 wings Patrick Williams (34) and Juwan Gary (55) of @teamunitedhoops both move up in the latest ESPN rankings update. Congrats @patricklw4 @takflight24 https://t.co/2swfb76nVh— Nick Johnson (@NickyJallday) August 27, 2018
