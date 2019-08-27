The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Predicting NC State's final record
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren names Matt McKay the starting QB of his young football team
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces depth chart, Matt McKay named starting QB
• The Wolfpacker — Premium recap: Dave Doeren's press conference
• Raleigh News & Observer — Dave Doeren makes his choice for NC State’s new starting quarterback
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about the youth of the football team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Matt McKay is named starting quarterback for NC State football team
• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park, Drake Maye, electric in season-opener win over Olympic
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State picks Matt McKay as starting QB for opener
• GoPack.com — Depth Chart vs. East Carolina
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Weekly Radio Show Premieres Wednesday at The Brickhouse
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men and Women Selected as Preseason Favorites in Southeast Region
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Announces Coaching Staff Additions
• Technician — Despite some changes, special teams look to remain consistent
• Technician — PNC Arena joins Carter-Finley in implementing clear bag policy
• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for the beginning of a new season
• Technician — Pack women’s soccer looks to continue success against Monmouth
Tweets of the day
Today in the #threepointplay, five-star Josh Hall begins official visits this weekend, Kadary Richmond talks final four schools and business picking up at Hamilton Heights https://t.co/ETap2WZpjg pic.twitter.com/yK4f0rWZ4F— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 27, 2019
I know I’m a day late.... love this! 😂 https://t.co/8zHPXkRo7W— Coach Batth (@ErinBatth) August 27, 2019
Amedeo’s is happy to announce that we are partnering with @TailgateGuysUSA to provide a turnkey tailgate experience. They do the setup/takedown and we can deliver the food. Check it out. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/yaUwpEy2oU— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) August 27, 2019
OT Tyrone Riley out for season w/injury.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 26, 2019
Where is Matt Canada? Better yet, why is Matt Canada unemployed? @RossDellenger caught up with the offensive guru who has been all over the map in recent years yet currently sits without a job https://t.co/2EoeD3Tj7n— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) August 27, 2019
Video of the day
