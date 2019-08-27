News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Predicting NC State's final record

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren names Matt McKay the starting QB of his young football team

• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces depth chart, Matt McKay named starting QB

• The Wolfpacker — Premium recap: Dave Doeren's press conference

• Raleigh News & Observer — Dave Doeren makes his choice for NC State’s new starting quarterback

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about the youth of the football team

• Raleigh News & Observer — Matt McKay is named starting quarterback for NC State football team

• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park, Drake Maye, electric in season-opener win over Olympic

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State picks Matt McKay as starting QB for opener

• GoPack.com — Depth Chart vs. East Carolina

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Weekly Radio Show Premieres Wednesday at The Brickhouse

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men and Women Selected as Preseason Favorites in Southeast Region

• GoPack.com — Volleyball Announces Coaching Staff Additions

• Technician — Despite some changes, special teams look to remain consistent

• Technician — PNC Arena joins Carter-Finley in implementing clear bag policy

• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for the beginning of a new season

• Technician — Pack women’s soccer looks to continue success against Monmouth


