Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Aug. 26.

It’s GAME DAY‼️ Who else is ready for a top 20 matchup this afternoon 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QXcRmIWclw

Rise and Shine ☀️, it's #Matchday ! We take on the Washington State Cougars, a team receiving votes for the AVCA Top 25 Poll 🕧 - 12:30 p.m. 🎥 - https://t.co/p2TsNegajA 📊 - https://t.co/KuoJ99990o 🎟️ - https://t.co/DcblH2y8UZ #GoPack pic.twitter.com/Mwy3dHQqrU

. @CoachKeattsNCSU making his way through the @PackWrestle autograph line! @PackMensBball is ready for autographs at 6:30! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/uT01zQt158

Fun evening at Packapalooza! Thank you to everyone who came out! #WPN #Packapalooza18 pic.twitter.com/HUG3Q3tPLI

Happy moment for @superstar__02 & his teammates. #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/lSO3hKfDpN

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook