The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Aug. 26.
Headlines:
• Rotoworld — ACC Atlantic Preview
• Raleigh News and Observer — How NC State’s defense can get better without its best player
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State looking to sustain success in wake of big losses
• GoPack.com — No. 16 women’s soccer to host No. 10 South Carolina Sunday
Tweets of the day:
It’s GAME DAY‼️— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 26, 2018
Who else is ready for a top 20 matchup this afternoon 🙋♀️ pic.twitter.com/QXcRmIWclw
Rise and Shine ☀️, it's #Matchday!— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) August 26, 2018
We take on the Washington State Cougars, a team receiving votes for the AVCA Top 25 Poll
🕧 - 12:30 p.m.
🎥 - https://t.co/p2TsNegajA
📊 - https://t.co/KuoJ99990o
🎟️ - https://t.co/DcblH2y8UZ #GoPack pic.twitter.com/Mwy3dHQqrU
.@CoachKeattsNCSU making his way through the @PackWrestle autograph line! @PackMensBball is ready for autographs at 6:30! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/uT01zQt158— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 25, 2018
Fun evening at Packapalooza! Thank you to everyone who came out! #WPN #Packapalooza18 pic.twitter.com/HUG3Q3tPLI— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 26, 2018
Video of the day
Happy moment for @superstar__02 & his teammates.#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/lSO3hKfDpN— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 25, 2018
