The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 25.
Headlines
• NFL.com — Jacoby Brissett set up to succeed after Andrew Luck’s retirement
• ESPN.com — Jacoby Brissett no Andrew Luck, but ‘story’s just starting’ for Colts
• Fayetteville Observer — Beer sales to impact ACC football
• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: ACC retools in Clemson’s wake
• Technician — Wolfpack wins final exhibition game before season opener
• GoPack.com — NC State defeats VCU 2-1 to conclude exhibition action
Tweets of the day
It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release— J. Jones (@JoshJones11_) August 25, 2019
It's a Wolfpack GAMEDAY!! pic.twitter.com/g57046iscb— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 25, 2019
Happy Birthday to @kells_2017! pic.twitter.com/H5aY2yBmH0— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 25, 2019
Jacoby Brissett is ready for this moment. When he was still at Dwyer high school he told me “I’ll be a starting QB in the NFL one day and I won’t be satisfied with anything else”. I’ll never forget it. He’s waited his whole life for this opportunity. #Colts— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) August 25, 2019
This was really good presser, too. Worth viewing. The confidence in Jacoby Brissett is genuine and those feelings have been there for awhile. He's not Andrew Luck but the @Colts will be very competitive with Brissett. https://t.co/GcOCx8ndSE— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 25, 2019
This was probably the moment Andrew Luck told Jacoby Brissett he is retiring at age 29.pic.twitter.com/LuIFcaX9lt— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2019
Colts are still the team to beat in AFC South. Jacoby Brissett has the attributes to become a high-level starting QB.— Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 25, 2019
Rain or shine, #WPN ALWAYS shows us the love. Great time at #Packapalooza today! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/Mf6i65CNXn— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 25, 2019
Packapalooza 2019 ✅#WPN pic.twitter.com/Ja9eCOYZKW— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 24, 2019
Last minute visiting team tickets returned and just made available for @packfootball home opener vs ECU. Get your tickets before #WPN sells out Carter-Finley! https://t.co/aEwG1zfc6U— NC State Tickets (@NCStateTickets) August 24, 2019
Video of the day
I love Andrew Luck's honestly here, talking about Jacoby Brissett.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2019
He is as genuine of a person to ever play in the NFLpic.twitter.com/x6BtCf744R
——
