The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Saturday, Aug. 24.
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Finley: “This is the fun part”
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Firestbirds run over Nash Central in Week 2 win
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack volleyball holds off VCU in season opener
• GoPack.com — No. 23 Wolfpack defeats Spartans 3-1 in season opener
• GoPack.com — Expanded heat plan in place for 2018 football season
Tweets of the day
This Rocky Mount-DH Conley game is good. That was a big time play there by Shyheim Battle. The #NCState Commit (@ShyOutta252) has been making plays all over the field tonight. He has two of RM’s three interceptions on the night.— Jarrod (@jhardy575) August 25, 2018
PICK 6 for @Husky_Sports!! NCSU recruit Drake Thomas picks it off and gets into the endzone! WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/zTzoQcmLch pic.twitter.com/ke4xiJeLPr— HighSchoolOT.com (@HighSchoolOT) August 25, 2018
Southern Nash’s Zonovan “Bam” Knight with over 100 yards rushing and 2 TDs tonight in SN’s 55-20 win over Nash Central. #Pack19— Scott Collie (@scottcollie1) August 25, 2018
We spoke with NC State commit Khalid Martin (@Deuce_it) after he and his @EFHS_Football defense dominated tonight against Mount Tabor! Khalid talks about the defenses strengths and also what they can improve on as a team‼️(@EastFoAthletics/@Coach_Beal) pic.twitter.com/iNJdaqAV4A— Game of Inches HS (@GameofInchesHS) August 25, 2018
The highlight we've been waiting for since April ...@VonMiller x @astronaut combine for the SACK!#DENvsWAS pic.twitter.com/Psfz5muELd— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2018
Let’s get this started.#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/4YFeQrJ8aa— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 25, 2018
Video of the day
.@BradSweeney, ladies and gentlemen!!! Wow.— NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) August 25, 2018
Watch live: https://t.co/6xHy9SiXnz (#golazo @NCAASoccer @TopDrawerSoccer) pic.twitter.com/47gpB4xlHc
——
