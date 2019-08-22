The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 22.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Projected depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Strong in-state presence on the Rivals250 for class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — East Carolina is the rare back-to-back opponent
• The Wolfpacker — Projected depth chart: Offense
• Raleigh News & Observer — Where does Devin Leary factor into NC State’s quarterback equation
• Raleigh News & Observer — Launch Day: A guide to finding and watching the new ACC Network
• Raleigh News & Observer — Network launch marks the end of one ACC era, beginning of a new one
• Burlington Times-News — Remember him well: Former nemesis Hines could make impact for Wolfpack
• Technician — Pack men’s soccer slated for defensive showdown in exhibition with VCU
• Technician — Turner stays strong while Olczak, Dunand start picking up
• Technician — This week in sports: Aug. 22-28
• GoPack.com — No. 21 women’s soccer opens season Thursday at No. 15 South Carolina
Tweets of the day
We’ve been planning for this for over three years now. The @accnetwork officially launches tomorrow evening at 7 pm. For those on Spectrum in our area, will be on Ch. 388. #GoPack #WeDoThis pic.twitter.com/BYuLS1Yynq— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 21, 2019
Great visit at NC State today 🔴⚪️⚫️ 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7Q2G61s4EK— Nick Farrar (@NickFarrar15) August 21, 2019
Trea Turner just dropped a single into RF.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 22, 2019
That extends his career-high on-base streak to 28 games.@treavturner // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/S6Mx4LLVlc
Trea Turner is back on base to extend his career-high streak to 28 games.— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 22, 2019
"Wow." pic.twitter.com/saYi4E6D0M
Congrats to our 5️⃣ on #SBWATCHLIST !!#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/CUTdLdJe7a— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 21, 2019
Don’t be mad once you see that he want it.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) August 21, 2019
If you like it, then you SHOULD put a ring on it!
🎶 @Beyonce
🐺 🤼♂️ // 🥇 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nMyD9UpZPg
We've got TWO featured on TopDrawerSoccer's Top 100 Players list. pic.twitter.com/iuEeEWxk0K— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 21, 2019
Raleigh 🚌 Columbia— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 21, 2019
First road trip of the year! pic.twitter.com/4g9SOuU8QY
ACC regular season win totals via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw35WnU— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2019
Clemson 11.5
Miami 8.5
Virginia Tech 8
FSU 7.5
NC State 7.5
Syracuse 7.5
Virginia 7.5
BC 6
Pitt 6
Wake Forest 6
Duke 5.5
UNC 4.5
Georgia Tech 3.5
Louisville 3.5
Thanks to @JonGordon11 for coming to @PackAthletics to speak with our students last night at the #WelcomeBackPack dinner and this morning to coaches and staff. Look forward to staying committed and connected. #LoveOverFear #PositiveWolf #StrenghtInThePack pic.twitter.com/uTHVDImCIZ— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) August 22, 2019
——
