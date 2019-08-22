News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 22

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 22.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Projected depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — Strong in-state presence on the Rivals250 for class of 2021

• The Wolfpacker — East Carolina is the rare back-to-back opponent

• The Wolfpacker — Projected depth chart: Offense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Where does Devin Leary factor into NC State’s quarterback equation

• Raleigh News & Observer — Launch Day: A guide to finding and watching the new ACC Network

• Raleigh News & Observer — Network launch marks the end of one ACC era, beginning of a new one

• Burlington Times-News — Remember him well: Former nemesis Hines could make impact for Wolfpack

• Technician — Pack men’s soccer slated for defensive showdown in exhibition with VCU

• Technician — Turner stays strong while Olczak, Dunand start picking up

• Technician — This week in sports: Aug. 22-28

• GoPack.com — No. 21 women’s soccer opens season Thursday at No. 15 South Carolina

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle adds Ferreira as transfer

Tweets of the day

