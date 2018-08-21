The Wolfpacker daily newsstand - Aug. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 21.
Headlines
• Raleigh News and Observer — How will NC State football do in the first half of the season
• GoPack.com — Pack football elects team captains
• GoPack.com — NC State defeats Monmouth 1-0 in home opener
• GoPack.com — Manny Perez named to TDS preseason Best XI second team
Tweets of the day
With an average 1320 SAT score and 4.59 weighted GPA, #NCState22 is the most academically qualified first-year class in #NCState history. https://t.co/jwP3PCESFj #ThinkAndDo pic.twitter.com/NKXfTD4mUP— NC State University (@NCState) August 21, 2018
Jacoby Brissett is a top-32 NFL QB right now. His play last season was incredibly under-appreciated.— Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) August 21, 2018
And for the #Colts, he’s under contract for two more years on a rookie deal. Best Luck insurance they could have.
Check out our girl @krissischuster at NUMBER 3⃣ this morning on #SCTop10! pic.twitter.com/Z6Zbc76i2U— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 21, 2018
NC State adds three back court transfers in 18-19: C.J. Bryce (UNCW), Devon Daniels (Utah), and Blake Harris (Missouri). Could be one of ACC's fastest teams.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 18, 2018
6’10 Roosevelt Wheeler 2021 picked up an offer from NC State pic.twitter.com/9EI4ct0DDF— Team Loaded AAU (@teamloadedaau) August 21, 2018
Roosevelt Wheeler, Aj Williams & Mike Gray on an unofficial visit to NC State !!! pic.twitter.com/I4lFOZgwlv— Team Loaded AAU (@teamloadedaau) August 20, 2018
Marshall’s home match-up against NC State on 9/22 is a Stripe-The-Stadium Game. Wear the color designated for your section. pic.twitter.com/IR0papCFfP— HerdNation.com (@HerdNation) August 21, 2018
Video of the day
Summer highlights of 2019 guard @newanimprovedJR. Miami, LSU, VTech, Indiana, Oregon, Texas Tech, NC State, Memphis, Louisville and Florida are his top 10 schools. pic.twitter.com/bjJlwMlhbD— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) August 20, 2018
——
