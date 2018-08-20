The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Monday, Aug. 20
Headlines
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics hosts new student-athlete orientation
• Richmond Times Dispatch — As QBs continue to battle, JMU has a ‘good problem’
Tweets of the day
@TonyWarrenJr 🔥👀 #WetNaps pic.twitter.com/UQfhryHg4e— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 19, 2018
Roosevelt Wheeler on an Unofficial visit to NC State. Head Coach Keatts lead the tour. pic.twitter.com/wZwHcKVEI0— Deborah Bryant Davis (@DeborahDavis925) August 19, 2018
#Dodgers 9th-rounder this year, North Carolina State @NCState OF Josh McLain went 3-4, 1 D, 1 R, 2 RBIs in the @greatlakesloons 4-3 WIN!! 👏On the season @joshtreymclain stat line in 43 games as a #DiveIn: .304, .339 OBP, 24 R, 1 HR, 15 RBIs, 7 SB 💪⚾️🙏 pic.twitter.com/q79P13uRuQ— The Azul (@TrueBlueDoyers) August 19, 2018
Video of the day
A Wolfpack rendition of “Lean On Me” to start the day. Always a pleasure having @ProfessorDG in Raleigh! Excited to hear from him this morning as he discusses inclusion and respect. pic.twitter.com/5lYkRkTYoQ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 19, 2018
——
