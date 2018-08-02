Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 09:21:32 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• Raleigh News & Observer — Bradley Chubb is off to the NFL. Who else will NC State have to replace in 2018?

• Raleigh News & Observer — Quarterback Ryan Finley is back for NC State. Who will help him in 2018?

• Greensboro News & Record — Six intriguing ACC matchups for the Big Four

• GiantsWire — Giants rookie B.J. Hill quietly dominating from within the shadows

• Athlon — ACC coaches talk anonymously about conference foes for 2018

• ChargersWire — Chargers' Brandon Mebane on Justin Jones: 'Going to be a Pro Bowler'

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}