The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — Bradley Chubb is off to the NFL. Who else will NC State have to replace in 2018?
• Raleigh News & Observer — Quarterback Ryan Finley is back for NC State. Who will help him in 2018?
• Greensboro News & Record — Six intriguing ACC matchups for the Big Four
• GiantsWire — Giants rookie B.J. Hill quietly dominating from within the shadows
• Athlon — ACC coaches talk anonymously about conference foes for 2018
• ChargersWire — Chargers' Brandon Mebane on Justin Jones: 'Going to be a Pro Bowler'
Tweets of the day
Y’all hear that ? pic.twitter.com/rPTqpsP6x1— Carter-Finley Team (@CarterFinley8) August 1, 2018
Kicker Carson Wise won't be back at N.C. State for the 2018 season. Wise received a medical hardship (still on scholarship but physically unable to play)— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 1, 2018
We have signed guard @jr_sweezy. #GoHawks— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 1, 2018
📰 | https://t.co/2A2jElcYIs pic.twitter.com/7akIMAWORa
Kent State women's basketball has released its 2018-19 schedule. Non-conference portion of play is highlighted by a season-opening trip to take on North Carolina and NC State. ⤵️https://t.co/chM5KgvxXv— Jacob Pavilack (@JacobPavs) August 1, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook