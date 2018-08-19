Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Aug. 19.

It’s a blessing to see all my brothers from college living out their dreams. God is great! pic.twitter.com/tXHqUpiDOR

Player of the game @keyon_lesane already looking towards Mallard Creek Game Stats: 5 rush for 68 yards / 2 rec for 85 yards 2 TD’s @allstate @OrthoCarolina pic.twitter.com/vkf8cna8rX

“The camaraderie with that group of guys is something I’d never experienced before.” @PackFootball QB @RFin15 's love of the game extends far beyond the field. #FootballMatters #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/C9McrPPt5m

