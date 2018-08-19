Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Aug. 19.

Headlines

Charlotte Observer — Butler dominates Scotland County in meeting of 4A state powers

• Associated Press — Rivers, Chargers look sharp early in 24-14 win over Seahawks

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack falls 1-0 in exhibition at No. 10 Duke

• WRAL.com — NC State fins in-state recruiting success

Tweets

Video of the day

