The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits #10 Duke for Saturday Exhibition Match
• GoPack.com — Upper 90 With Women’s Soccer’s Jenna Butler
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football offer impressed sophomore linebacker Jack Hollifield ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 10 ($)
Tweets of the day
To secure a seat, call and reserve your spot(s). If this is anything like Chuck’s TV show at Amedeo’s, circa Don Shea & Philip Rivers era, the after show is the best part! #GoPack #NCState #NCSU22 https://t.co/fN9o9VuwdL— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) August 17, 2018
Dennis Smith Jr killing a Dallas Open Gym (via @BradBallisLife) #ballislife pic.twitter.com/FQPzUcL7jH— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 17, 2018
There he goes again. 🔥🔥🔥#Tigers Brock Deatherage adds a double to his debut night, putting that speed on display.— Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) August 18, 2018
Deatherage now 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI in his High-A debut. #pack9 @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/PslnBHxkHv
New blog post: Scotty McCreery winter tour includes Raleigh, Charlotte stops https://t.co/0RksOgNyDc #wral— WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) August 18, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook