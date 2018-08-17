Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 17

• Raleigh News & Observer — That tunnel near Carter-Finley Stadium won’t be ready for NC State’s home opener

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s time for high school football. Here are the players and games to watch.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Kevin Keatts working on new contract

• Charlotte Observer — Harding’s Quavaris Crouch: Here’s why top recruit plans less running, ‘more hitting’

• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 10 ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Senior quarterback Ryan Finley talks NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — Joe Babros aims for spot in defensive end rotation

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State defensive end Darian Roseboro

