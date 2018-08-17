The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — That tunnel near Carter-Finley Stadium won’t be ready for NC State’s home opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s time for high school football. Here are the players and games to watch.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Kevin Keatts working on new contract
• Charlotte Observer — Harding’s Quavaris Crouch: Here’s why top recruit plans less running, ‘more hitting’
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 10 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Senior quarterback Ryan Finley talks NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — Joe Babros aims for spot in defensive end rotation
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State defensive end Darian Roseboro
Tweets of the day
No. 37-ranked senior Jahmius Ramsey has NC State in top 10, likely to sign in the spring.https://t.co/JypYZK91in— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 17, 2018
NC State senior point guard target Jalen Lecque has a current top seven of the Wolfpack, Louisville, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, Texas Tech and Texas Christian.https://t.co/tEydjU6iGr— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 16, 2018
Russell Wilson’s out-of-pocket vision and accuracy is the best in the NFL, if not of all-time. Aaron Rodgers also in that discussion.— Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 17, 2018
Jerod Fernandez has impressed in the second half. Undrafted rookie from NC State has two sacks. Playing hard. Moves well for a LB. #Redskins— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 17, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook