No. 37-ranked senior Jahmius Ramsey has NC State in top 10, likely to sign in the spring. https://t.co/JypYZK91in

NC State senior point guard target Jalen Lecque has a current top seven of the Wolfpack, Louisville, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, Texas Tech and Texas Christian. https://t.co/tEydjU6iGr

Russell Wilson’s out-of-pocket vision and accuracy is the best in the NFL, if not of all-time. Aaron Rodgers also in that discussion.

Jerod Fernandez has impressed in the second half. Undrafted rookie from NC State has two sacks. Playing hard. Moves well for a LB. #Redskins

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook