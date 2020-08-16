TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker —Q&A with Devin Leary's quarterback consultant
• The Wolfpacker — T.J. Warren named to NBA All-Bubble team
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 28
• The Wolfpacker —Ranking the best basketball jobs by conference: ACC
• The Wolfpacker — Exploring an ACC hoops bubble
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting never stops
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA cancels fall championships
• The Wolfpacker — College football continues to feel the aftershock of cancellation Tuesday
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Isaiah Moore’s leadership carried over from football field to campus marches
• Raleigh News & Observer —NC State opponent Liberty’s coach says it hasn’t been testing for coronavirus recently
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC is looking for a new commissioner. These are our top picks for the job.
• Technician — NCAA president announces no fall sports championships, football not included
Tweets Of The Day
FIRST TEAM ALL-BUBBLE 🔥— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 15, 2020
Congrats @TonyWarrenJr 👏
>> https://t.co/lU4FM04sq4 pic.twitter.com/eXVzjPYVPv
NCAA doctor to @SINow in yesterday's story: "If the testing problem can be solved, we could be in a different place."— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 15, 2020
Significant news on the saliva testing.https://t.co/OA5YaJkpos https://t.co/5d6xYJ3fDN
NC State football admin on Liberty’s lack of testing: "The ACC has clear testing protocols in place. We have communicated those protocols and expectations with Liberty if this game is to occur."— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2020
.@A_Knizner made his season debut yesterday and DID NOT disappoint, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. https://t.co/UKztbmbUP0— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) August 16, 2020
Indiana Pacers and former NC State forward T.J. Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) has been named to the Kia NBA All-Seeding Games First Team. 🐺— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 15, 2020
31.0 PPG, 57.8 FG% and 52.4 3PT% since Aug. 1. 🔥
🔗: https://t.co/Rz0wPHr9fE pic.twitter.com/YnsbIY8oPh
NCAA says weekly testing should be happening for all players during the preseason. Liberty is on the schedule for Syracuse, Virginia Tech and NC State. Players should be furious about this. https://t.co/OCSr9XDFry— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2020
COVID testing update for @PackAthletics ... overall, 1360 tests have been administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff, yielding 8 total positive results.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 14, 2020
This represents an additional 765 tests since our most recent update with one positive result.
Video Of The Day
Get us going, Coach!#LetsGoCanes I @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/UEBkJMV5w4— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 15, 2020
