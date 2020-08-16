 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 09:07:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 16.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker —Q&A with Devin Leary's quarterback consultant

• The Wolfpacker — T.J. Warren named to NBA All-Bubble team

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 28

• The Wolfpacker —Ranking the best basketball jobs by conference: ACC

• The Wolfpacker — Exploring an ACC hoops bubble

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football recruiting never stops

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — NCAA cancels fall championships

• The Wolfpacker — College football continues to feel the aftershock of cancellation Tuesday

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Isaiah Moore’s leadership carried over from football field to campus marches

• Raleigh News & Observer —NC State opponent Liberty’s coach says it hasn’t been testing for coronavirus recently

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC is looking for a new commissioner. These are our top picks for the job.

• Technician — NCAA president announces no fall sports championships, football not included


Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}