The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Plenty of NC State stories for the ACC Network to tell
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive line commit Patrick Matan has no regrets
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has hometown advantage for top junior LB Bryce Steele
• The Wolfpacker — Isaiah Moore confident about new group of NCSU linebackers
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s Tabari Hines has made an awkward transition look easy
• WRAL.com — Haskins up and down, NCSU former QB Finley strong as Bengals beat Redskins
• GoPack.com — Newly renovated Albright Sports Medicine Center
Tweets of the day
A little NC State huddle: Germaine Pratt, Ryan Finley, Kelvin Harmon and Jalan McClendon. pic.twitter.com/iz20pEpVf8— Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 16, 2019
Ryan Finley's night ends with these numbers: 20-26 passing, 150 yards, two TDs and a 115.9 passer rating #Bengals— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 16, 2019
.@PackFootball should be proud of how Ryan Finley is playing for the Bengals tonight! Only a preseason game, but he's solving every problem w good decisions, pocket presence, and accurate throws. #CINvsWAS— Trevor Matich (@TMatich) August 16, 2019
Ryan Finley played more than half of this game. Very impressive outing.— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 16, 2019
Ryan Finley just sidestepped a free blister and threw a first-down strike. He’s having a nice game so far.— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 16, 2019
#1Pack1Goal commit Davin Vann (@DavinVann1) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fNeONSdUlb— Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) August 15, 2019
#PackPros— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 15, 2019
Lions camp observations: Newcomer Johnathan Alston makes big impression https://t.co/5jyWWJpOGb via @detroitnews
Kelvin Harmon just made an ABSURD catch. pic.twitter.com/lU4tYcYsZ8— Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 16, 2019
ECU coach Mike Houston on the N.C. State game: "Last year, it was 58-3. It's not going to be that this year, I promise you ... Put some money on it. Take the spread." @SportsHubTriad— Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) August 15, 2019
NC State’s run defense was pretty good last year… until Germaine Pratt sat out the bowl vs. Texas A&M. How they replace him in 2019 is a huge question. pic.twitter.com/4NO37ZFCgG— That's so David (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 15, 2019
Video of the day
College Football Live @mspears96 talking about wanting to see @StateCoachD in CFB Hard Knocks because he’s just “a guy I wanna sit down and have a couple beers with and talk football”. Sounds like our kind of guy 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ynsYqPRCLp— PackSquad (@PackSquad1) August 14, 2019
——
