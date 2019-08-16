News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 07:09:05 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 16.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Plenty of NC State stories for the ACC Network to tell

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive line commit Patrick Matan has no regrets

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has hometown advantage for top junior LB Bryce Steele

• The Wolfpacker — Isaiah Moore confident about new group of NCSU linebackers

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s Tabari Hines has made an awkward transition look easy

• WRAL.com — Haskins up and down, NCSU former QB Finley strong as Bengals beat Redskins

• GoPack.com — Newly renovated Albright Sports Medicine Center

• GoPack.com — Hargrave joins Wolfpack gymnastics staff

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}