The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 16
Headlines
• Fayetteville Observer — The rise of football in North Carolina
• GoPack.com — No. 20 Women’s Soccer To Open Season At Navy Thursday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Weekly with Dave Doeren to Premiere Aug. 22
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball to Host Annual Red & White Scrimmage Friday
• Wilmington Star-News — Chris Toudle relishes N.C. State’s recruiting momentum
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 11 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football features four commits in updated Rivals250
• The Wolfpacker — NCSU football experienced an event-filled offseason 25 years ago
• The Wolfpacker — Isaiah Moore competing for starting linebacker job at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas poised to boost NC State’s special teams
• Chicago Tribune — Carlos Rodon solid again, helps White Sox top Tigers 6-5
Tweets of the day
To get a sense of the kind of impact #VictoryDay has on these kids, one of the organizers told me a former participant was buried in his #VictoryDay jersey. @ABC11_WTVD @PackFootball @PackAthletics @gigisraleigh @StateCoachD https://t.co/lOIl8FuLAb pic.twitter.com/meFR4mo9le— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 15, 2018
"They almost always will win a game you don't expect them to and they almost always lose a game you don't expect them to" - @jwgiglio on his expectations for the #Wolfpack in 2018.— 730 The Game (@730TheGame) August 15, 2018
Link: https://t.co/EL0H3Nrk7D pic.twitter.com/lErXF5Aqij
#RivalsRankingsWeek: New 2019 #Rivals250!— Rivals (@Rivals) August 16, 2018
▪️Full List: https://t.co/QBIcbBrwYF
▫️Who did our Analyst Team go to bat for?
▫️Who could be ranked too high or too low?
▫️Who was difficult to rank?
▪️Our @Rivals team tackles the tough questions: https://t.co/iYEV0UFIf2 pic.twitter.com/37sl0zRfUl
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook