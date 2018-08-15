Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Thayer Thomas poised to boost NC State's special teams

• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 12 ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: James Curle introduces his new show

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State football media day/Meet the Pack

• Raleigh News & Observer — The cable cord-cutter’s 2018 guide to watching college football and the NFL

• Raleigh News & Observer — A special day as NC State football hosts Victory Day for individuals with Down syndrome

• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State athletic hall of fame: Rodney Monroe

• GoPack.com — Finley named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer ranked in preseason national polls

Tweets of the day

——

