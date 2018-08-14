Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 09:13:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Sharife Cooper remains interested in NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State remains in contact with sophomore Camren Hayes ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football players discuss preseason camp surprises ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State football works out in pads

• GoPack.com — Scelfo Back in GA Role with Wolfpack Football

• GoPack.com — Jeff Negalha Recognized as a Top Assistant Coach in the Nation

• GoPack.com — King Named To TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Wraps Up Competition at ITA Summer Nationals

Tweets of the day

{{ article.author_name }}