The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Sharife Cooper remains interested in NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State remains in contact with sophomore Camren Hayes ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football players discuss preseason camp surprises ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State football works out in pads
• GoPack.com — Scelfo Back in GA Role with Wolfpack Football
• GoPack.com — Jeff Negalha Recognized as a Top Assistant Coach in the Nation
• GoPack.com — King Named To TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Wraps Up Competition at ITA Summer Nationals
Tweets of the day
Tuesday at 7 p.m. we host the ADs from #Duke, #NCState and #UNC at @WRAL.— WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) August 14, 2018
Submit your questions for each by tweeting at us using #FanTownHall
More info: https://t.co/UOlJdb9uLL
Creative? This is a shovel pass to the tight end (end of the line, 3-point stance and everything). There's plenty of wrinkles.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 14, 2018
Sometimes it's about the basics pic.twitter.com/vbU9nU7vpV
That's a top 5️⃣ finish for Hannah Moore in the open water 10K to close out #PanPacs2018!— NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) August 14, 2018
Full recap of the week coming soon. https://t.co/wSHYmrAJAs
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook