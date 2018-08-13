Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 09:15:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Cary Angeline focused on being ready for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren updates NC State's football personnel post-Saturday scrimmage

• The Wolfpacker — Recap: Dave Doeren's NC State football media day press conference

• Raleigh News & Observer — NFL exodus gives rebuilt NC State defensive line a chance to surprise

• Raleigh News & Observer — Lots of fun and smiles as NC State football players greet fans at Meet the Pack day

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State Meet the Pack and Media Day | 08.12.18

• Burlington Times-News — All seems calm around Wolfpack with season approaching

• GoPack.com — Meet the Pack: Social Media Recap

• GoPack.com — Football Media Day

• Washington Post — Trio of big wideouts give Wolfpack potential pass-game punch

• WTVD — Recap: Meet the Pack at NC State

• WRAL — Gallaspy ready to set example as veteran RB for Pack

Tweets of the day

Videos of the day

