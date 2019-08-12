The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees promise but also progress that needs to be made
• The Wolfpacker — Premium recap: Dave Doeren's media day press conference
• GoPack.com — Beyond the Game Plan: Todd Goebbel
• Technician — Devonte Brown takes Sunbelt Baseball League home run crown
• Technician — Jakobi Meyers and Ryan Finley shine in first preseason games
• Technician — Moore, Acceus ready to lead NC State’s linebacker corps
Tweets of the day
Gathering for team photo pic.twitter.com/SxPQwxHEZN— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 11, 2019
Good look at the new alternate unis on display for today’s Meet the Pack Day. pic.twitter.com/25V8UGIpdh— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 11, 2019
Shoutout to @NFLPABowl alumni @JMac2__ who was signed by @Redskins.— Ric Serritella (@RicSerritella) August 11, 2019
Had a chance to follow his draft journey during his time training at @TEST_Football.
Kid can sling it, great arm strength/mobility, prototype size. Was stuck behind Ryan Finley at NC State, finished at Baylor. pic.twitter.com/KEOzt8Ytaz
Chiefs were in complete control last night but I liked what I saw from Bengals rookie QB Ryan Finley (from NCST). Completed first nine passes. Showed really good anticipation and was getting the ball out on time.— Todd McShay (@McShay13) August 11, 2019
NC State seeks next top WR target with Harmon, Meyers in NFL https://t.co/ODuyquidy3— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 12, 2019
EXCLUSIVELY on @TheAthletic and unlocked for everyone today: Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports authors op-ed regarding the NCAA’s new agent certification requirements that were dubbed “The Rich Paul Rule.” https://t.co/OJCrZ7h8VH— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2019
🚨 Coming THIS WEEK! 🚨— Rivals (@Rivals) August 12, 2019
📈#RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ recruiting class! 📉
The #Rivals100 Top 🔟 drops TOMORROW around Noon! 🕛
👉 Check out @Rivals & https://t.co/ne35wadj4w all week for complete Rankings & Analysis! 📍 pic.twitter.com/uivpuyxXRN
