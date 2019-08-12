News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 07:58:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees promise but also progress that needs to be made

• The Wolfpacker — Premium recap: Dave Doeren's media day press conference

• GoPack.com — Beyond the Game Plan: Todd Goebbel

• Technician — Devonte Brown takes Sunbelt Baseball League home run crown

• Technician — Jakobi Meyers and Ryan Finley shine in first preseason games

• Technician — Moore, Acceus ready to lead NC State’s linebacker corps


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}