• The Open Mat - The All-2000's Team — NC State wrestling
• GoPack.com - Meet the Pack Day set for Sunday at Carter-Finley
• Technician - 'I'm a tough dude': Freddie Phillips returns for Wolfpack after two Achilles injuries
A few reminders for fans planning to attend:— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 12, 2018
• Admission & parking are FREE
• Lots open at 12 PM, and vehicles can enter through gates B or C
• Doors open at 5 PM, and fans can enter through gates 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9
• Clear bag policy will be enforced
See you tonight, #WPN!
Jack Tocho interception. Great read pic.twitter.com/NvI8E4zXMG— Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) August 12, 2018
Saturday Scrimmage in the Carter#PackCamp#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/7vgF9OPSN3— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 11, 2018
#Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb on his first game, "It was crazy. Just walking out onto the field, just feeling the vibe, I have been dreaming of this since I was 5 or 6 years old." #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2018
Bradley Chubb, already a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/kKiWwyE8Y2— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 12, 2018
#Nationals-9 #Cubs-4— Daily Sports News (@SportsNews246) August 12, 2018
WP-Tanner Roark (7-12) 4.12 ERA
LP-Jon Lester (12-5) 3.89 ERA
WSH
Ryan Zimmerman 2-6 2 HR (9) 6 RBI (32)
Daniel Murphy 3-4 HR (5) 2 RBI (26)
Trea Turner 2-4 RBI (49)
CHC
Ben Zobrist 1-1 2 RBI (46)
Wilson Contreras 1-4 RBI (41)
Javier Báez 0-2 RBI (89)
While you were sleeping ...#PackCamp#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/MvdJ4O9TeD— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 11, 2018
