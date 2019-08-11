The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Aug. 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 4.
Headlines
• Cincy Jungle — Ryan Finley shows promise in Bengals’ first preseason game
• GoPack.com — Come Meet the Pack on Sunday, August 11
• GoPack.com — Gwiazdowski brings home gold from Pan Am Games
Tweets of the day
Three trips to the finals, three trips to the top of the podium.@NGWIZZZ closes out the day for @USAWrestling with a 10-0 win! pic.twitter.com/3npAojAq3Y— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 10, 2019
Our guy @NGWIZZZ getting it done. Look forward to meeting you next time you are at @NCState https://t.co/N2x0Mc47Wi— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) August 11, 2019
Scrimmage 📸 #PackCamp | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/FXMA6Py34C— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 10, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/BOpJezEXKw— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 10, 2019
‘We want every guy on our team to work like @sethwilliams42.’— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 10, 2019
(And that’s why he’s now on scholarship!)#PackCamp | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/albBG1SbA7
.@RFin15 goes 12 for 13 and 100 yds, leading the #Bengals to a TD on that drive.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 11, 2019
After PAT:
CIN 17 KC 31
Q4 11:22
Scoring Drive Summary: pic.twitter.com/9fQPfhGfSz
Advantage Ryan Finley over Jeff Driskel. But it's just Round 1 #Bengals— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 11, 2019
Mike Glennon goes DEEP to @_ThaJizzleMan to get the @Raiders in the redzone!#LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/Bve2QYpqTX— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2019
@NickFarrar15 Congratulations from the Hearl family on your commitment to NC State🏀🏀— Joey Hearl (@HearlFamily) August 10, 2019
Can’t wait to 👀 you play against our #Hokies 🦃🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/Rl44RwrhZu
The UWF OL plus WR Willie Baker sending Jacob off w/GR8 positive vibes as he heads off to Raleigh, NC to start his internship @ NC State Univ. He will be working w/Coach Thunder & the rest of the S&C staff as they help the Pack develop to its full potential. Love our players! pic.twitter.com/kpwylRR2js— steven saulnier (@ssaulnier1) August 11, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook