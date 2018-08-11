Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-11 07:34:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 11

Xj7cbcmi9btz3xspdryg
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Reggie Gallaspy Jr. has waited for this opportunity at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Riley's big-play speed could provide added weapon

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts American Sunday in Free Exhibition

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}