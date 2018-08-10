The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 10
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Riley's big-play speed could provide added weapon
• The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 13 ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren aiming to fit defensive pieces together
• The Wolfpacker — Triston Miller solid in his commitment to NC State football ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Tyrone Riley trying to find niche at right tackle
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State football practice (Aug. 9)
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Drops Exhibition With UNC-Chapel Hill, 3-2
• GoPack.com — Three Members of Women's Tennis to Compete at ITA Summer Nationals
Tweets of the day
Jakobi Meyers is going to have a gigantic season— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 10, 2018
A healthy Dexter Wright would go a long way to help seal the dam on defense https://t.co/6lYgGKRL3g
NC State was out-gained in yardage in only 2 games last year - same as Alabama.— Hidden Agenda Generator (@DavidHaleESPN) August 10, 2018
They were 1-1 on those games (FSU, ND).
They managed to lose 3 games in which they out-gained their opponent (SC, Clem, WF). No P5 team lost more.
The official measurements & HS roster for the always loaded #NikeSkillsAcademy pic.twitter.com/1z4EKGYt2m— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) August 9, 2018
ICYMI - @tziarra picked up another preseason award yesterday as she was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented to the most outstanding male and female players of the year— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 10, 2018
📰 https://t.co/sNLa0g7L4Y pic.twitter.com/oBAjvxbCtM
Major swag for @PackWrestle #uniswag pic.twitter.com/LMvx4nppnP— UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) August 7, 2018
At times football left Tommy Hatton feeling like he "had no brain after the game." His fourth concussion left him feeling paralyzed, he said. How a dream ended with a routine hit that caused him to fear for his long-term future: https://t.co/tJIhvsbdnE— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) August 9, 2018
Our new podcast debuts next week. @YahooForde, @DanWetzel and I will be talking college football, college hoops and a bit of everything else this season and beyond. This week includes a @CoachTomHerman interview. Subscribe below. https://t.co/dlNCBtBNMY— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2018
