The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dwayne Ledford Q&A part II ($)
The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dwayne Ledford Q&A part I ($)
The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking with The Athletic's C.L. Brown
The Wolfpacker — Australian punter Mackenzie Morgan excited to arrive at NC State ($)
The Wolfpacker — Shyheim Battle expected to showcase versatile abilities ($)
Raleigh News & Observer — Can UNC and Duke hold off NC State’s momentum and land football target JR Walker?
Fayetteville Observer — Britt’s C.J. Williams signs with NBA’s Timberwolves
Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State maintains silence on former player Trea Turner's tweets; Turner issues another apology
GoPack.com — Clint Chrysler Named Pitching Coach for Baseball Program
Tweets of the day
The offer of a lifetime.#Pack19 Your future starts here!#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/rzNHT1lTbj— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2018
Great hire by my @NCStateBaseball .....@ClintChrysler .... look forward to even bigger and better things in Wolfpack land. Pitching staff in great hands moving forward!— Dan Plesac (@Plesac19) July 31, 2018
Working on a chart (yes, it will eventually be in YP form) and NC State had twice as many "explosive plays" against Clemson's defense last season (14) than Pittsburgh's (7)— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 31, 2018
*shoulder shrug emoji* pic.twitter.com/D17lbZ1G0r
BREAKING NEWS: NCPreps has announced their 2018 Pre-Season All-State Football Team - https://t.co/vXPIjy4I9Z - @dolph_wncp @rivals @RivalsFriedman— Deana King (@NCPreps) July 31, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook