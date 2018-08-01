Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dwayne Ledford Q&A part II ($)

The Wolfpacker — Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Dwayne Ledford Q&A part I ($)

The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking with The Athletic's C.L. Brown

The Wolfpacker — Australian punter Mackenzie Morgan excited to arrive at NC State ($)

The Wolfpacker — Shyheim Battle expected to showcase versatile abilities ($)

Raleigh News & Observer — Can UNC and Duke hold off NC State’s momentum and land football target JR Walker?

Fayetteville Observer — Britt’s C.J. Williams signs with NBA’s Timberwolves

Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State maintains silence on former player Trea Turner's tweets; Turner issues another apology

GoPack.com — Clint Chrysler Named Pitching Coach for Baseball Program

GoPack.com — Softball Adds Pair Of Transfers To Program

——

