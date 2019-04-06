The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Thomas Allen excited about finishing career at hometown NC State
• The Wolfpacker — One-time Wolfpack signee Thomas Allen transferring to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Matthew McKay excited to show his progress in spring game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Markell Johnson exploring NBA Draft options
• The Wolfpacker — New Pack safeties coach Tony Gibson pleased as spring winds down
• The Wolfpacker — Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper adeptly learning about his pupils
• Raleigh News & Observer — Garner’s Thomas Allen to join NC State basketball as transfer
• Raleigh News & Observer — Kay Yow Spring Game offers first look at NC State’s new QBs
• Durham News-Herald — NC State’s Markell Johnson to go through NBA draft process
• Technician — Keatts, Wolfpack add transfer guard Thomas Allen for 2020
• Technician — Pack survives Eagles in bizarre game
• Technician — Markell Johnson to test NBA draft waters
• GoPack.com — What to Expect at the 2019 Kay Yow Spring Game
• GoPack.com — Markell Johnson to Explore Future Options
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Claims Four ACC Awards for 2018-19 Season
• GoPack.com — Schedule for Wolfpack Softball Series Against Syracuse Altered
Tweets of the day
After talking with my family, I’ve decided to transfer to NC State to finish out my education and basketball career. Want to thank @CoachKeattsNCSU for the opportunity. Let’s Go! #WPN pic.twitter.com/Y86AhdtsbO— Thomas Allen (@ThomasAllen12__) April 5, 2019
RCS Charlotte: Predictions— Rivals (@Rivals) April 6, 2019
The @RivalsCamp Series kicks off its second half this weekend in Charlotte. @RivalsFriedman offers predictions for the #Rivals3StripeCamp: https://t.co/xEnClf3vMd pic.twitter.com/7D7Ggk51GT
We have signed C J.C. Hassenauer and DB Jack Tocho to one-year contracts.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/qXqpWOuIh2 pic.twitter.com/V9jT8imkfA— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 5, 2019
Fifth year senior DE James Smith-Williams gets the coveted No. 1 jersey. https://t.co/ct1P5dIDKv— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 5, 2019
NC State class of 2021 commit Terquavion Smith to play on the big stage next December.https://t.co/xCyp1y0CdL— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 5, 2019
Video of the day
