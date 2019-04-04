The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 4
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Payton Wilson chomping at bit, but learning patience
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Answering the mailbag
• The Wolfpacker — Pack's season of triumph over adversity ends in the Sweet 16
• The Wolfpacker — Intrigue swirls around Kay Yow Spring Game
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Huxtable sees talent emerging on NC State’s defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — Larry Stone: How Russell Wilson’s contract negotiations with the Seahawks are likely to play out
• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day to play in national basketball tournament in 2020
• Technician — Pack baseball travels to Boston College to fly with Eagles
• Technician — Offense stalls out, Pack falls on the road to UNC-Greensboro
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis falls to UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for Wildcats in NCAA Regionals
• GoPack.com — Kay Yow Spring Game Set for April 6
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Set to Face New Hampshire at NCAA Athens Regional
• GoPack.com — Pack to Compete at Phoenix Invitational
Tweets of the day
blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State university. pic.twitter.com/9wDiLCKMCz— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) April 3, 2019
Jim Valvano and @PackMensBball win @NCAA #Championship #OnThisDay in 1983! #cardiacpack https://t.co/PWJh2k7whq @wolfpackclub @raleighncsports @NCmuseumhistory @NCHistoryToday @usatodaysports @NASathletics #hallpass pic.twitter.com/5F8HE6KDPC— NCSHOF (@NCSHOF) April 4, 2019
I’m overwhelmed with joy from the outpouring of love and support from @Elliott_Avent and my @NCStateBaseball Family, as I transition to a new role with the ACC— Justin Wilson (@the_jewilson) April 3, 2019
I’m extremely grateful for all the student-athletes, coaches and colleagues I’ve interacted with while with the 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WApbs0oiVF
As we reported this morning on the premiums Wolves' Den message board, reserve tight end Adam Boselli is no longer on the Wolfpack roster.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 3, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/GXeh4COgM7— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 3, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook