The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Germaine Pratt goes to Cincinnati in the third round
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Josh Hall talks early interest as he prepares to break out
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who is Germaine Pratt, the NC State linebacker drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals?
• Fayetteville Observer — Oxendine's focus keeps him on course
• Greensboro News-Record — After a solid chapter at N.C. State, Debbie Yow nearing a conclusion
• Technician — Late rally sinks Wolfpack in first game of weekend series
• Technician — Pack drops pink game to Virginia in series opener
• Technician — Bradbury, Pratt first two NC State players taken in NFL draft
• GoPack.com — Pratt Selected in Third Round by Cincinnati
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls Short In Series Opener With Irish
• GoPack.com — Pack Competes at Penn Relays, Tom Jones Memorial on Friday
• Cincinnati Enquirer — 2019 NFL Draft analysis: Cincinnati Bengals third round (72): Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — New Vikings center Bradbury 'can be a little ornery'
Tweets of the day
I’m spending the live period at the #UAA in Kansas City where I saw a potential priority Pac 12 post, see a battle developing for five-star Jaden Springer and more in my Friday night takes https://t.co/DaTI3DgeFU pic.twitter.com/wHdbqcp6XN— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 27, 2019
NEWS: With the 72nd pick in the 2019 @NFL Draft, the Cincinnati #Bengals select LB Germaine Pratt (@PackFootball) #NewDEY— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 27, 2019
On the Clock pres. by @Oikos: pic.twitter.com/NXRXFhioiw
Draftees by @Rivals star rankings through 3 rounds— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) April 27, 2019
5-stars: 12
4-stars: 33
3-stars: 30
2-stars: 18
Unranked: 9
The Top 50 best prospects still available for Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 27, 2019
Including a wild pass rusher who can be special if roped in, a big bodied WR who led this class in 20+ yard receptions & one of the few athletic interior disruptors in this class https://t.co/BxWMNCkTiB pic.twitter.com/499C7q5sql
