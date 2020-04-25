The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State games since 2000, round one
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offer makes quick impression on TJ Quinn
• The Wolfpacker — Inside 40 years of NC State Wolfpack recruiting (part VI)
Tweets of the day
#PackPros https://t.co/mGCuuu8OqK— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
Continuing with first round action of the best NC State game since 2000 (PNC region): No. 1 seed is win over No. 1 Duke in 2004 (@Follow24Hodge with the memorable line), the No. 8 seed Sidney Lowe/red blazer upset UNC in 2007. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TeJae4PHiA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
Continuing with first round action of the best NC State game since 2000 (PNC region): No. 4 seed is @JusSayNate fumble-recovery to seal win over FSU in 2010, the No. 5 seed is NCSU crushing UNC hoops w/gameday in town in 2013. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TeJae4PHiA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
There are so many careers that ended way too soon this spring, but for 3 NC State seniors that fought back from knee injuries, the story didn’t get a Hollywood ending, but it’s still a pretty darned good one. https://t.co/D8UdrpKfvl— Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 24, 2020
Wake Forest has parted ways with Danny Manning, sources told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2020
The Wolfpacker's 40 years of recruiting now turns to when Sidney Lowe was coach:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 24, 2020
1980-85: https://t.co/k4CrPoGxQr
1986-90: https://t.co/EJdVETo1I1
1991-95: https://t.co/9mJduoQT6q
1996-00: https://t.co/1JdcKfmtvg
2001-05: https://t.co/ulquL92goH
2006-10: https://t.co/K4fetQMdQw pic.twitter.com/0stWGprCPp
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook