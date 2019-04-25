The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Cone earns NC State offer, including one for 2019 class
• The Wolfpacker — Adrian Spellman on cusp of becoming coveted recruit
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking NFL Draft and basketball roster
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: OL Ethan Lane
• The Wolfpacker — NC State among those recruiting OL Anthony Carter the hardest
• Raleigh News & Observer — Keatts’ name pops up in basketball bribery trial
• Durham News-Herald — The wait is almost over for NC State’s Garrett Bradbury
• Greensboro News-Record — NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Big Four, in-state prospects
• Winston-Salem Journal — The annual ACC Barnstorming Tour is coming to a close. This year's finale is at Starmount High.
• Technician — ‘The right job at the right time’: Yow leaves legacy of success, culture change at NC State
• Technician — Yow’s legacy strengthened by successful coaching hires
• Technician — Wolfpack heads to Notre Dame in need of series win
• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Camels first time this season
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: NC State Prepared for Another PACKed NFL Draft
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Selected To Norman Regional
• GoPack.com — 14 from @PackWrestle and Wolfpack Wrestling Club in Action at U.S. Open
• GoPack.com — Pack Splits Up for Penn Relays, Tom Jones Memorial
Tweets of the day
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State! #GoWolfpack pic.twitter.com/eGXNd5FaUp— Jalen Cone (@J15Cone) April 24, 2019
6’10 Roosevelt Wheeler is a workhorse. One of the Top Bigs in the 2021 class in the Country. Catch him in Dallas for the first Adidas live period. pic.twitter.com/alN6gXAZig— Team Loaded AAU (@teamloadedaau) April 25, 2019
NC State is in today for top-50 big man Roosevelt Wheeler@TheWolfpacker https://t.co/bWadJxLHd1— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 24, 2019
Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young was in to see Henry today. So was James Johnson with NC State. pic.twitter.com/GEB3RD4cOY— Team Loaded AAU (@teamloadedaau) April 25, 2019
WE'RE DANCING!— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) April 24, 2019
For the 17th time in 18 seasons, we've earned an NCAA Regional berth! We'll be the No. 13 seed in the Norman Regional. pic.twitter.com/fEWNJlh7w5
Shout out to the creative team @PackFootball The best in college football❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️@nellez_ @emmitt_carden @cjdowney @pack_creative pic.twitter.com/R3Z4HbdgSZ— ethan_lane (@ethanlane60) April 24, 2019
Video of the day
