The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Cone earns NC State offer, including one for 2019 class

• The Wolfpacker — Adrian Spellman on cusp of becoming coveted recruit

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking NFL Draft and basketball roster

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: OL Ethan Lane

• The Wolfpacker — NC State among those recruiting OL Anthony Carter the hardest

• Raleigh News & Observer — Keatts’ name pops up in basketball bribery trial

• Durham News-Herald — The wait is almost over for NC State’s Garrett Bradbury

• Greensboro News-Record — NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Big Four, in-state prospects

• Winston-Salem Journal — The annual ACC Barnstorming Tour is coming to a close. This year's finale is at Starmount High.

• Technician — ‘The right job at the right time’: Yow leaves legacy of success, culture change at NC State

• Technician — Yow’s legacy strengthened by successful coaching hires

• Technician — Wolfpack heads to Notre Dame in need of series win

• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Camels first time this season

• GoPack.com — #PackPros: NC State Prepared for Another PACKed NFL Draft

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Selected To Norman Regional

• GoPack.com — 14 from @PackWrestle and Wolfpack Wrestling Club in Action at U.S. Open

• GoPack.com — Pack Splits Up for Penn Relays, Tom Jones Memorial


