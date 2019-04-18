The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Pat Andree quickly sold on playing for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands graduate transfer Pat Andree
• The Wolfpacker — NFL mock draft updates: Four could go in first three rounds
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected post-spring depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Ethan Lane knew NC State was perfect fit for him
• Charlotte Observer — ACC recruit to miss senior season after knee surgery
• Durham News-Herald — NC State basketball adds grad transfer from Lehigh
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State alum Brett Kinneman seeks consistency in first full season with Hoppers
• Greensboro News-Record — Sedgefield to host ACC women's golf tournament beginning Thursday
• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 things to watch in this week’s N.C. State-Wake Forest series
• Technician — Wolfpack to travel to in-state rival for important ACC series
• Technician — Softball falls in close matchup to Elon
• Technician — Wolfpack golf heads to ACCs
• Technician — Track and field to compete in UVA Challenge and Duke Invitational
• Technician — Wolfpack adds grad transfer Pat Andree
• GoPack.com — No. 7 Baseball Travels To Wake Forest For Three-Game Set
• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State Set for ACC Women's Tennis Championship
• GoPack.com — No. 20 Wolfpack Set for ACC Championship Action
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Play Thursday at ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — Weather Alters #ACCWGolf Championship
Tweets of the day
Excited to announce that I will be graduating from Lehigh University in May and will be using my 4th year of eligibility to play as a graduate transfer for Coach Kevin Keatts and his staff at North Carolina State University. GO PACK!!! #WPN pic.twitter.com/BHFDrBmluL— Pat Andree (@PDre34) April 17, 2019
Dave Rimington Trophy Winner ✅— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 18, 2019
All-ACC First Team ✅
Consensus All-American ✅
Someone is going to get one of the best linemen in the COUNTRY in Garrett Bradbury! 💪#1Pack1Goal🐺 (@PackFootball, @Gbradbury_11) pic.twitter.com/jrzZP6UCBm
Jakobi Meyers is one of the more sure-handed receivers in the draft and will be a great addition to an NFL roster. pic.twitter.com/hAqmHG39EF— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 18, 2019
Video of the day
