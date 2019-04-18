Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Pat Andree quickly sold on playing for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands graduate transfer Pat Andree

• The Wolfpacker — NFL mock draft updates: Four could go in first three rounds

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected post-spring depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — Ethan Lane knew NC State was perfect fit for him

• Charlotte Observer — ACC recruit to miss senior season after knee surgery

• Durham News-Herald — NC State basketball adds grad transfer from Lehigh

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State alum Brett Kinneman seeks consistency in first full season with Hoppers

• Greensboro News-Record — Sedgefield to host ACC women's golf tournament beginning Thursday

• Winston-Salem Journal — 5 things to watch in this week’s N.C. State-Wake Forest series

• Technician — Wolfpack to travel to in-state rival for important ACC series

• Technician — Softball falls in close matchup to Elon

• Technician — Wolfpack golf heads to ACCs

• Technician — Track and field to compete in UVA Challenge and Duke Invitational

• Technician — Wolfpack adds grad transfer Pat Andree

• GoPack.com — No. 7 Baseball Travels To Wake Forest For Three-Game Set

• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State Set for ACC Women's Tennis Championship

• GoPack.com — No. 20 Wolfpack Set for ACC Championship Action

• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Play Thursday at ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Weather Alters #ACCWGolf Championship


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

