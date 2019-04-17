Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 17

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Ethan Lane knew NC State was perfect fit for him

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football lands center Ethan Lane

• The Wolfpacker — Kamarro Edmonds next star at Havelock High

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack athletics and recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected post-spring depth chart: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — McLaughlin started the process early, likely to end it early too

• The Wolfpacker — Devan Boykin appreciated NC State's recruiting efforts

• Technician — Wolfpack snaps skid behind Debo, Edwards

• Technician — Kiara Leslie the newest addition to basketball Pack pros

• Technician — Pack men’s tennis looks to stay hot

• Technician — Softball travels to Elon after series loss at Notre Dame

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats UNCW, Collects 30th Win Of Season

• GoPack.com — NC State Continues Road Action at Elon Wednesday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Ranked Season-Best No. 20 in ITA Standings

• GoPack.com — Pack Remains Tabbed at No. 9, Ties Program-Best Ranking

• GoPack.com — Smith Earns ACC Freshman of the Week Honors for Fifth Time This Season


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}