The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 1.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Receiver Nate McCollum verbally commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Aydan White breaks down why he committed to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football adds commit from Aydan White
• Raleigh News & Observer — Panther Creek’s Justin McKoy back on market, picks up NC State offer
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State rallies for 8-7 win over Virginia to take ACC series
• Technician — Pack’s takes rubber match, series with four-run seventh
• GoPack.com — Seventh-inning rally powers No. 1 NC State to series win against Virginia
• GoPack.com — Softball clinches series with 16-9 win over Boston College
• GoPack.com — Women’s golf earns best finish of season at Bryan National Collegiate
• GoPack.com — Pack tied for fifth headed into final round of the Hayt
Tweets of the day
If you call one wolf the whole pack will come 🐺@coachfedd @coachrogersdut1 @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/zu4cw29uIk— ᴱᴵᴳᴴᵀ ᵂᴼᴿᴸᴰ🎱 (@nate_mccollum) April 1, 2019
COMMITTED! 🐺🐺 #1Pack1Goal #GoWolfpack pic.twitter.com/nKxwLGs17x— Aydan White (@aydanwhite9) March 31, 2019
What a weekend!!! The Red Light is Burning Bright Again!!! pic.twitter.com/wCZTaMMRMT— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) April 1, 2019
WOLFPACK WINS‼️#Cooper gloves the fly ball in right field to end it, as #Pack9 takes the series finale against Virginia, 8-7, we move to 2⃣7⃣↔️2⃣ on the year and 🔟↔️2⃣ in @ACCBaseball Play #STATEment // #GoPack 💯✅ pic.twitter.com/GuTReVIxmt— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 31, 2019
It really is crazy how tough it is to put @NCStateBaseball away. #Pack9 matches UVa's 4-run 7th with 4 of its own in B7, regaining the lead on Tyler McDonough's 2-run homer to right on a Chesdin Harrington changeup. McDonough is one of my favorite freshmen in college baseball. pic.twitter.com/sX6kfIbPmv— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 31, 2019
.@PackFootball Head Coach Dave Doeren throwing out today’s first pitch to Thayer Thomas, who plays outfield for the #Pack9 ⚾️ and wide receiver for 🏈 pic.twitter.com/9AnXovbN5U— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 31, 2019
Let this serve as your daily reminder to vote @WolfpackWes for Naismith Coach of the Year once a day until April 3!— Sweet 16 Wolfpack 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 31, 2019
🗳️ https://t.co/fkpQgUU1MX // #GoPack #WeWin #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/Vkfyw75u7V
FINAL.— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) March 31, 2019
The Pack win...
• is the squad's ninth-straight W
• ties the program record for most wins in a season (19)
• is our eighth ranked win
• earns us a 3-0 conference record on the road against ranked opponents
• moves us to 19-3 (9-1) on the season#GoPack🐺🐺🎾 pic.twitter.com/y3zRG2I7Mz
Trea Turner leads @MLB in steals.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 31, 2019
Trea Turner hit a HR in the 3rd.
Trea Turner hit a #WALKOFF HR in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/CovkefibAb
I absolutely believe that Trea is on the verge of being an elite SS in this league for several years. He can do it all. I also think that he may emerge as a leader on this team. He already leads by example. He plays everyday and no one plays with more hustle and desire.— Ray Knight (@RayKnight25) April 1, 2019
Videos of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook